Alberta now among the fastest in the world to give stroke patients clot-busting drug

A year-long initiative funded by Alberta Innovates has reduced the average time it takes for someone suffering from a stroke to receive a life-saving drug called tPA (tissue plasminogen activator), which breaks up dangerous blood clots.

Given roughly two million brain cells die every minute during a ischemic stroke (blood flowing to the brain becomes blocked), every second counts.

It should take approximately 60 minutes from a hospital patient’s arrival until they are injected with tPA, which is commonly known as ‘door-to-needle time.’

That timeframe has now been halved to about 36 minutes at Alberta’s 17 stroke treatment centres, according to Noreen Kamal, project manager for QuICR.

“A traditional clinical approach is to step through necessary tasks one at a time until a definitive diagnosis and treatment recommendation can be made,” Kamal said.

Many types of medical professionals are involved in the time-shaving effort, including paramedics, emergency department nurses, registration clerks, diagnostic imaging technicians, stroke co-ordinators, emergency department physicians, radiologists and neurologists.

Covenant Health’s Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton claims the provincial record for the fastest door-to-needle time, with one case taking a mere six minutes.