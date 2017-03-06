Alberta government's Bill 1 has walk zone limit on bus fees

Alberta parents doing a happy dance following the announcement of Bill 1 at last week’s throne speech need to know one thing: There are still some kinks to be ironed out.

According to a news release from the government, if passed, Alberta Education’s Bill 1: An Act To Reduce School Fees would mean parents would no longer have to pay school fees “for instructional supplies or materials or for eligible students taking the bus to their designated schools.”

But, as Calgary Board of Education’s chief financial officer Brad Grundy told Metro following a technical briefing from the province to Alberta’s 61 school boards, “the devil is in the details” of the regulations.

According to a Q&A sheet provided to media by Alberta Education the busing fee—which is $335 for CBE students and $270 for Calgary Catholic students—parents wouldn’t have to pay their bussing fees if their child was “enrolled in his or her designated school, and that school is greater than 2.4 kilometers away from home.”

Both the CBE and CCSD offer pick up locations much closer than 2.4 kms away from home to their students.

Within CCSD some stops are as close as 800 metres from a student’s home, while at CBE there are stops between 1.6 and 1.8 kms away from homes.

CBE board chair Joy Bowen-Eyre said they would like to see their current service levels maintained.

Busing has been an ongoing issue for the CBE and Bowen-Eyre said after “extensive consultations” with parents on transportation fees, they’ve learned that parents want to know “as early as possible” how much they will be charged in fees and where their child’s bus stop will be.

Alberta Minister of Education David Eggen told Metro that detail—among many others—isn’t yet set in stone.

“We’ll work with them to simplify the whole thing,” he said. “The key is to get money to reduce fees so that families can get their kids to school without having to pay so much money.”

Cheryl Low, board chair for CCSD, said solving the issue is important given their busing distances.

“A lot of that reason is for the safety of our students walking through the city—it can be very dangerous crossing certain roads and things like that,” she said.

Lisa Davis of Kids Come First Alberta, a parent run advocacy group, said a 2.4 km cut-off is “an hour long walk for an elementary aged child—one way.”