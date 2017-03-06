Calgary bid exploration committee sees 'no' presentation from Boston

It’s not a question of if Calgary can host the Olympics but rather should Calgary host the Olympics.

At least that’s the belief of the former chair of No Boston Olympics and author of an upcoming book about why cities are rejecting Olympic bids.

Harvard Business grad and former assistant secretary of transportation for Massachusetts, Chris Dempsey, recently gave a 74-slide presentation to the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) about why they should recommend against a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics, citing exorbitant costs with minimal public benefit.

“They (CBEC) deserve credit for bringing in an Olympic skeptic to present to them making a case for why the Olympics are often a really bad deal for host cities and why the International Olympics Committee (IOC) shouldn’t be trusted,” Dempsey told Metro on Sunday, but warned they need to keep the goal of the exploration committee in clear sight.

“These committees can be filled with good people but unfortunately they can get caught up in Olympic fever.”

Dempsey fears the CBEC is looking at how to make the case for the 2026 Olympic bid rather than critically explore if the deal makes sense for the city.

In his presentation, Dempsey’s slides showed numerous examples of cost overruns, citing an Oxford University report that shows most Olympics face cost overruns of an average of 179 per cent. It also showed that the lion’s share of cost falls on the shoulders of the taxpayer, using the example of London – where it was 80 to 90 per publicly funded.

Sean Beardow, spokesman for CBEC, said Dempsey certainly brought a different perspective to the committee.

“It was very interesting conversation and the committee was very engaged. Honestly, Mr. Dempsey brings a very unique perspective,” Beardow said.

“The committee is dedicated to performing an evaluation on the potential for a bid and the presentation by Mr. Dempsey was very informative. He brings a lot of great points to the table that the committee will carry with them as they continue to do the work.”

Dempsey encouraged Calgarians to question the financial ramifications of such a massive undertaking since taxpayers will be on the hook for any additional costs, which are often in the hundreds of million dollars.

“Some people have warm memories and warm feelings of the 88’ Olympics but the size of the winter Olympics has increased since then and it’s a much bigger event now. The IOC won’t just let you slap a coat of paint on existing facilities; they have very expensive demands on what you need,” Dempsey said.