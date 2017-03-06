Calgary police impaired driving led to Deerfoot head-on collision
A man was arrested at the scene of a serious collision on Sunday morning that sent three women to hospital, where they remain, according to police
Alcohol was a factor in an early morning collision this Sunday that sent three women to hospital, according to a news release from Calgary police.
Just after 5 a.m., 29-year-old Khoa Dan Nguyen was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail near the exit for Beddington Trail when his black Subaru Impreza hit a black Honda Civic head-on.
The women who were inside the Civic remain in hospital, according to police.
All three are in serious condition.
Nguyen, uninjured in the crash, was arrested and charged at the scene with three counts each of driving while over the legal limit, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the CPS Traffic Section at 403-567-4000.
