What 'entertainment district'? City of Calgary talks unfunded infrastructure

It was a tiptoe through council's infrastructure wishlist, with some Calgarians wishing for more details on projects that may shape the city's future.

On Monday, council approved numerous infrastructure projects for investment in principle. It's unclear exactly what projects are on the docket and when details, like costs, will surface.

Three slides detailed some projects, including those they still need federal and provincial commitments before going ahead on. Projects like the Airport Trail NE extension, short-term improvements on Crowchild Trail, flood mitigation measures, and phase 1 of the Main Streets program.

These were all projects Mayor Naheed Nenshi categorized as important. He said as part of this process the city created a pool of money from other projects coming in under budget and reserve funding to draw out of for these infrastructure pieces they've deemed Calgary needs.

"There's absolutely a requirement on some of these projects for cost sharing with the other orders of government," said Nenshi. "This is one-time capital money, it's not operating money."

The mayor said that one of the list's criteria is capital funding with limited operational costs, which is why projects like the Green Line, though unfunded, didn't make the list.

Nenshi said some of the projects if funded, can begin in the next construction season.

But what came up time and time again in an impromptu public hearing was a nod to the city's plans for a "Cultural and Entertainment District," to which one of the city's documents referenced. Representatives from the Hasksyne School of Business, Calgary Economic Development, Tourism Calgary and others came up to speak in favour of spending on infrastructure during the downturn.

Rod McKay, chair of the Tourism Calgary board said he didn't anticipate speaking to council, otherwise, he would have worn a tie and a better suit.

"We want to become the ultimate host city to visitors of all kinds," said McKay. "Achieving that vision requires collaborative action, that's again, several strategic objectives including the ones of particular importance...infrastructure and hosting infrastructure."

He noted particularly that accessibility of hosting facilities with transit links are important while noting purposeful investments in districts and entertainment infrastructure will enhance the city fo generations.

"I wasn't quite sure what was being advocated for, other than spending money on infrastructure," said Nenshi.