Complaints filed over alleged bullying within Calgary police force
CALGARY — Lawyers representing 14 current and former employees of the Calgary Police Service have filed official complaints against the force, alleging years of bullying and harassment in the workplace.
The law firm of Dunphy Best Blocksom LLP says the complaints were presented to police Chief Roger Chaffin last Friday.
The current and former staffers allege the CPS failed to provide a safe working environment for them.
Rachel West, a law firm spokeswoman, says in a release that they will work with police to swiftly address the matter and hire an external investigator to look into the allegations.
West also says they're seeking assurances from Chaffin that CPS employees who file complaints will not face further bullying, retaliation or damage to their careers.
The issue surfaced earlier this year when Calgary police Const. Jen Magnus tearfully announced her resignation at a police commission meeting, saying she couldn’t take the bullying any longer and that her complaints had fallen on deaf ears. (CFFR, CTV Calgary)
