Formal bullying and harassment complaints handed to Calgary police chief

The lawyer representing 14 current and former Calgary Police Service (CPS) members who filed formal complaints Friday with Chief Roger Chaffin said there will likely be more coming.

The complainants, most of whom have chosen to remain anonymous, allege they endured years of workplace bullying and harassment within the force.

Rachel West, the complainant’s legal counsel, said she’s received a lot of phone calls from other members of the force who want to learn more about the complaint process.

“We’ve heard from 38 people so far … who were interested in potentially becoming complainants,” she said.

“We expect there will likely be more as we move forward.”

A former CPS officer with nearly two decades of experience said lodging the formal complains is a significant first step, but it’s important for Chief Chaffin to realize big changes are needed.

“It’s unfortunate, because it required an external body to allow the members to come forward and feel safe – without Rachel West leading the charge, these members would have stayed hidden,” former CPS detective Marlene Hope said.

West said now that the formal complaints have been delivered, they will work with the Chief and CPS legal counsel to find an external investigator to look into the allegations.

“At this point our primary objective is to make sure the complainants who have come forward are protected from retaliation,” West said.

“These are individuals who have already experienced bullying and retaliation as a result of raising concerns within the CPS, so they’re very concerned about what affect being part of this formal complaint will have on their careers and on their personal lives.”

An officer who has spoken out about her experience within the force before said it shouldn’t matter who’s filing the complaints.

“I am tired of hearing people complain and whisper about (it),” said Jen Magnus, a 14-year veteran of the force who publicly resigned at a Calgary Police Commission meeting in January.

Magnus wants those who come forward with similar allegations to be protected from further bullying and harassment.