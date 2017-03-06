Hungry bandits rob Calgary warehouse of high-end meats

If someone offers you a screaming good deal on duck legs in the next few weeks, be warned: that frozen food is probably hot.

A Calgary fine foods distributor had a freezer truck targeted over the weekend, and thieves made off with a lot of not-so-cheap eats.

Andrew Denhamer, the owner of Fine Food Stop, said the thieves were discriminating in their taste.

“They went for the more expensive items,” he said. “It was pretty interesting to see the beef bone and chicken bone left behind.”

Also left behind were beef shanks and chicken livers.

Instead they went for things like grass fed prime rib, tenderloin, lamb, fois gras and duck legs.

Getting the goods was no easy task. The culinary colluders had to squeeze in behind a truck that was backed up to a warehouse loading door. They cut the lock on the trailer, and hand-bombed each item out.

All told, they made off with four pallets worth of meat with a value estimated between $35,000 and $50,000.

Denhamer said the amount they took would likely require a five-ton truck to haul it all away.

“If you had even a normal delivery van, it would’ve been packed to the brim,” he said.

The theft happened sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning. Police confirmed they are investigating.

Calgary police spokeswoman Emma Poole said theft of food is not unusual at the moment in Calgary. She said seeing this amount stolen all at once is unusual.

If you were hoping to go out for a nice meal in the next few days, Denhamer said there’s no need to worry. He has more orders coming in shortly. There will not be a fois gras shortage in Calgary.

He has already alerted most of his customers.

“We sell to a great portion of restaurants in downtown Calgary that are cooking with these higher end foods. I sent out an email and we’re sending out a letter.”