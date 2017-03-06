News / Calgary

One suspect on the run after pair robs multiple grocery stores: Calgary police

The two men went to five different stores before police caught up to them, but one suspect fled

One man is still at large, according to Calgary police.

Metro File

One man is still at large, according to Calgary police.

One man is in custody and another is on the run after the pair robbed a string of grocery stores late Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said four stores in the south end of the city were hit before officers apprehended one suspect at a fifth. The second man fled the scene.

Several stores, including a Sobeys, Co-op, and a Safeway were targeted, according to CPS.

No one was hurt in any of the heists, and CPS continues to search for the second suspect.

More to come…

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...