One suspect on the run after pair robs multiple grocery stores: Calgary police

One man is in custody and another is on the run after the pair robbed a string of grocery stores late Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said four stores in the south end of the city were hit before officers apprehended one suspect at a fifth. The second man fled the scene.

Several stores, including a Sobeys, Co-op, and a Safeway were targeted, according to CPS.

No one was hurt in any of the heists, and CPS continues to search for the second suspect.