One suspect on the run after pair robs multiple grocery stores: Calgary police
The two men went to five different stores before police caught up to them, but one suspect fled
One man is in custody and another is on the run after the pair robbed a string of grocery stores late Sunday night.
A spokesperson for the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said four stores in the south end of the city were hit before officers apprehended one suspect at a fifth. The second man fled the scene.
Several stores, including a Sobeys, Co-op, and a Safeway were targeted, according to CPS.
No one was hurt in any of the heists, and CPS continues to search for the second suspect.
More to come…
