Wildrose on Campus fires communications director over 'feminism is cancer' email

Equating feminism to a disease that threatens to pit cells against each other, multiplying uncontrollably into tumours .

It's not pretty. And after the Calgary Wildrose on Campus division sent an email reading: "You and I both know feminism is cancer," the conservative student group is apologizing.

A screen capture of the email being shared on social media was facing a firestorm on Twitter late Monday night.

"We are very sorry for the comments that were made in an email sent out earlier today," read a statement on the group's Facebook. "The comments made do not reflect the opinions of the executive or the club, and thus, our director of communications has been fired."

According to VP external Keenan Bexte , the communications director had only been with the club for a month.