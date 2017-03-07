Airdrie child's insulin pump stolen at hockey arena
Police seek suspect captured on CCTV footage
Airdrie RCMP need the public’s help in identifying a suspect who may have taken a child’s insulin pump.
The theft happened while the child was playing hockey at Airdrie's Ron Ebbesen Arena on East Lake Crescent NE on March 2. Police believe the theft happened between 6:20 and 6:40 p.m.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, slim to average build and approximately 6 feet tall.
He was wearing glasses and had a brown goatee.
The insulin pump is valued at $5,000 and is described as "a lifeline" by the child's mother.
RCMP are asking anyone with to contact Cst. Jennifer Weedmark at the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.
