News / Calgary

Airdrie child's insulin pump stolen at hockey arena

Police seek suspect captured on CCTV footage

This mans is believed to have taken a $5,000 insulin pump from a change room at a hockey arena in Airdrie.

Courtesy Airdrie RCMP

This mans is believed to have taken a $5,000 insulin pump from a change room at a hockey arena in Airdrie.

Airdrie RCMP need the public’s help in identifying a suspect who may have taken a child’s insulin pump.

The theft happened while the child was playing hockey at Airdrie's Ron Ebbesen Arena on East Lake Crescent NE on March 2. Police believe the theft happened between 6:20 and 6:40 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, slim to average build and approximately 6 feet tall.

He was wearing glasses and had a brown goatee.

The insulin pump is valued at $5,000 and is described as "a lifeline" by the child's mother.

RCMP are asking anyone with to contact Cst. Jennifer Weedmark at the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...