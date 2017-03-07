Airdrie child's insulin pump stolen at hockey arena

Airdrie RCMP need the public’s help in identifying a suspect who may have taken a child’s insulin pump.

The theft happened while the child was playing hockey at Airdrie's Ron Ebbesen Arena on East Lake Crescent NE on March 2. Police believe the theft happened between 6:20 and 6:40 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, slim to average build and approximately 6 feet tall.

He was wearing glasses and had a brown goatee.

The insulin pump is valued at $5,000 and is described as "a lifeline" by the child's mother.

