Alcohol a factor in single-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail: Calgary police

Calgary police are investigating a second collision this week involving an impaired driver.

A collision involving a single vehicle happened last night around 9:30 p.m., near the exit to Anderson Road and Bow Bottom Trail going south on Deerfoot Trail, according to a news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

A 30-year-old man driving a 2006 Pontiac Pursuit attempted to leave the exit lanes to continue on the highway, but crossed a snow covered divider, causing the vehicle to lose control.

Police said after striking a sign on the median between the exit and through lanes, the vehicle veered off into a ditch and struck the base of a lamp post, resulting in severe damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver was extricated by the Calgary Fire Department and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

According to CPS, speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in this collision.