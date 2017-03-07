Alcohol a factor in single-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail: Calgary police
The 30-year-old man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said
Calgary police are investigating a second collision this week involving an impaired driver.
A collision involving a single vehicle happened last night around 9:30 p.m., near the exit to Anderson Road and Bow Bottom Trail going south on Deerfoot Trail, according to a news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS).
A 30-year-old man driving a 2006 Pontiac Pursuit attempted to leave the exit lanes to continue on the highway, but crossed a snow covered divider, causing the vehicle to lose control.
Police said after striking a sign on the median between the exit and through lanes, the vehicle veered off into a ditch and struck the base of a lamp post, resulting in severe damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle.
The driver was extricated by the Calgary Fire Department and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
According to CPS, speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in this collision.
Anyone with information about this collision or the events that led up to it is asked to contact the Traffic Section at 403-567-4000.
