ASIRT takes issue with CPS proffered statements

Alberta’s police watchdog has taken issue with the kinds of statements provided Calgary Police Service members who are under criminal investigation.

In a news release from Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) released Tuesday, the watchdog said following an investigation into a CPS member who lost a Colt C8 – A2 carbine assault rifle, ASIRT sent a letter to Calgary’s chief of police about something called “a proffered or conditional statement from counsel for a subject officer.”

“These are not, in fact, statements provided by the subject officer. They are letters authored by counsel for a subject officer that purport to provide a summary of what the subject officer’s version of the events might be if he or she was to provide a statement or testify in court,” said ASIRT.

According to ASIRT they are drafted from the third person perspective by the individual’s counsel and come with attached trust conditions that ensure the contents are protected, privileged and not admissible against a subject officer for any purpose.

“They are often accompanied by a lengthy legal argument based upon the provided version of events to dissuade the investigative agency or Crown from charging the officer and/or pursuing a prosecution,” said ASIRT. “Effectively, it allows a subject officer to put forward a version of the events without being accountable for that version.”

Whether an investigative agency should accept the proffered statement in a criminal investigation is a police decision, said ASIRT.

Supt. Steve Barlow of CPS said to be clear, CPS Professional Standards Section doesn’t request proffered statements.

“In most cases, these are presented by the counsel representing the officer who is under investigation for a criminal offence ,” he said.

Barlow said the proffered statements are not normally received until after an investigation is complete.

“They do not form part of the decision making process for CPS and do not impact the outcome of the investigation,” he said. “If the proffered statement comes to us rather than direct to the Crown, it is disclosed as part of the overall package and it is left to the Crown to determine if they wish to review it and how much weight they may give it when making their decision.

When conducting an investigation ASIRT said they seek the best evidence.

“This includes interviews resulting in voluntary, admissible statements from subject officers in cases where they are prepared to provide such a statement. Proffered or conditional statements do not represent the best, or even admissible, evidence,” they said.

ASIRT said when someone gives a proper statement to investigator in a criminal investigation it becomes evidence that can be used throughout the investigation an in any possible prosecution “both for and against that person.”

“They are potentially accountable for what they have said. The same cannot be said for proffered statements. They have no evidentiary value in a criminal investigation,” they said.

Further, ASIRT said proffered statements are “almost exclusively provided or accepted in criminal investigations into police conduct and have been a long-standing concern of ASIRT.”

“The acceptance and consideration of these statements on behalf of police officers could be perceived as an unfair advantage in the criminal investigative process. The citizen that becomes the subject of a criminal investigation rarely receives the same benefit.”

Barlow said CPS takes “extreme care” to make sure they have a “full and thorough process when investigating any allegation against police.”

“We take offence that it has been suggested our process is not above board,” he said. “We take great pride in ensuring that these investigations are thorough and principled.”

ASIRT said for that reason it’s been ASIRT’s policy to refuse proffered statements and both the Crown and Alberta policing agencies have been aware of this position for some time.

“Investigations should be concerned with evidence and decisions should be made on the basis of evidence. No subject officer is required to provide a statement as he or she enjoys the same constitutionally protected right to remain silent that every Canadian is entitled to,” said ASIRT.

Barlow said in relation to disclosure to members (giving members evidence collected mid-way through an investigation), the CPS is currently looking into this as a part of a general review.