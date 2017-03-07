Calgary city manager Jeff Fielding explains $325M in 'cost reductions' and 'efficiencies'

The city has always been concentrating on spending taxpayer dollars wisely, but never expecting the economy to turn so harshly – that's a message city manager Jeff Fielding wants Calgarians to hear loud and clear.

On Tuesday, he delivered a sheet to councillors breaking down the city's $325 million in cost reductions and savings, which they've diligently used to reinvest in tax relief, offsetting revenue shortfall and investing in infrastructure.

"We were increasing our costs by 4.5 to six per cent on an annual basis to respond to 40,000 people," said Fielding. He's referencing the city's 2015 influx of population. "But we don't have that growth now. We need to stop that train and back up. What we're really doing is slowing the increase in our spending. At some point in time, we need to level set that to a new level, and it's probably going to be closer to zero, than four."

And the city must restrain their spending if they want to weather the economic storm ahead – there's no telling for how long.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said it's important for the city to continue to go through improvement work and also determine if there are adequate revenues to fund the services that are important.

"There will be difficult decisions for this council, we make difficult decisions every day," said Nenshi. His example: Calgary Transit's $17 million revenue shortfall. Does council cut back service, or does that create a "vicious circle" where fewer users take transit.

"I think that we have clearly shown our taxes in this city continue to be among the lowest in Canada," said Nenshi. "We run pretty leanly and efficiently, but we've still got to do a better job."

Fielding said there's at least $100 million in revenue shortfall, money they have to account for, lest they cut frontline services for Calgarians in attempts to perfectly balance the budget.

The city's dividends aren't what they were, the franchise fees the city enjoyed aren't coming back, and Fielding doesn't think the downtown's asset values have bottomed out yet.

But he said right now, the city's focus is cost, not revenue.

"If we don't see the recovery and the bounce back, a question (council) is going to have to address is going to be are service cuts at play. We're getting to the point where I don't have a lot of capacity, I've pretty much used all of my tricks from where I've been before. I'm running out of new ideas. We may have to fall back on some of the traditional things about cutting services."

Feilding said the city wants to keep Calgarians working, hence their infrastructure spending plans, but he underlines that keeping governmental costs down is crucial.

At the managerial level in 2016 and 2017 through cuts in pay, 0 per cent pay increases and more, the city scrounged together $35 million. And they're hoping as they go into 2018 to pen new labour agreements, unions will show the same restraint.