Calgary man first to sign with new NHL franchise the Las Vegas Golden Knights

Calgary’s very own Duke has officially been knighted.

After signing a three-year entry-level contract Sunday, forward Reid Duke, 21, of Calgary is the first member of the NHL’s newest team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

“You never can really prepare until it finally happens. It’s really crazy – I’ve been on cloud nine for the last few days,” Duke said in a phone interview from Brandon Manitoba, Tuesday, where he is currently playing his third season with the Western Hockey League’s team, the Wheat Kings.

Duke has made a lot of sacrifices in pursuit of his dream. At 16 he was drafted to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Moving away from home and starting at a new high school was challenging, he said—but well worth it, adding that after returning to Western Canada High School in Calgary to graduate, he was then signed by the Brandon Wheat Kings.

“It’s been amazing. We won a championship last year,” he said. “I know so many guys now that I would never have met and my teammates and the people in this organization have been nothing but first class.”

Interestingly, “first class” is exactly how Wheat King’s head coach, David Anning describes the Duke, too.

“He’s a very elite player with a very high skill level. He does a lot of things with the puck that not a lot of players are able to do,“ he said. “He’s a great player offensively, with a great shot and he’s somebody we’ve relied on heavily for point production.”

Anning said this year Duke leads their team in scoring has had 30+ goals for back-to-back seasons.

“Offensively he does a lot of good things and he’s been somebody who has improved with every season,” he said.

This season Duke has scored 35 goals and made 32 assists in 54 games with the Wheat Kings.

In his WHL career he’s registering a total of 112 goals and 135 assists for 247 points in 304 games.

The Minnesota Wild originally drafted Duke in the sixth round, 169th overall during the 2014 NHL draft.

Anning said Duke has always shown coaching staff that he wants to be a professional by simply acting that way.

“He’s earned the opportunity. He wants to be a pro and he carries himself that way on and off the ice,” he said.

Duke said signing his first NHL contract was made even more special for him as his mom was able to be there with him.