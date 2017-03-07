Calgary Parking Authority not enforcing angle parking in cul-de-sacs

The Calgary Parking Authority has suspended enforcement of angle parking in cul-de-sacs for now, but don’t expect to get your ticket rescinded.

Calgary resident Keith Hopkins was one of the many caught up when they unwittingly received tickets for angle parking in front of their homes, despite having done so for years.

He got his ticket in February 2016 and tried fighting it in court a few months later.



Unsurprisingly, he lost.

When Hopkins heard about another Calgary man who recently fought his ticket and won, he made some calls to the CPA.

“They told me, ‘They’re not going to rescind your ticket. Your ticket stands,’” said Hopkins.

Hopkins had read media reports about Martin Morett, who fought his ticket after Calgary councillor Shane Keating pitched a solution to the angle parking problem.

With administration now working on that solution, Morett took his ticket before a judge, who agreed to let him off with a warning.

“My circumstances are different from most other circumstances,” said Morett, who added that the judge made it clear the bylaw is still on the books.

However the Calgary Parking Authority confirmed to Metro news that it has temporarily suspended enforcing angle parking in cul-de-sacs while administration works on a solution.

That reassurance hasn’t changed Kith Hopkins’ mind for now. He parks in his laneway or parallel parks, even as his neighbours continue to angle park.