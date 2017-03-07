Calgary police arrest woman after she left an infant in some bushes

Calgary officers are investigating how a nine-month-old baby ended up alone at 2:30 a.m., outside in some bushes.

Police said they responded to reports of a woman screaming, holding a child outside of a house early Tuesday morning.

Just before police's arrival to the 2500 block of 16A Street SW, the woman reportedly put the baby down by some bushes and ran away.

When police got there they found the baby, and it was transported to the Alberta Children's Hospital as a precaution.

The woman was arrested.