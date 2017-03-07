Douglas Garland attacked at Edmonton prison

A prisoner believed to be Calgary’s convicted triple-murderer Douglas Garland was attacked at Edmonton Max prison on Monday.

Edmonton EMS confirmed they attended the prison around 9:30 p.m. Monday. They said he was transported in stable condition from the Edmonton Institution to an Edmonton-area hospital.

According to Edmonton Police Service, the victim is a 57-year-old prisoner of notoriety.

Police said the details surrounding the alleged attack are currently under investigation by both the institution and police. No charges are pending at this point in the investigation.

Garland was attacked by four inmates at the Calgary Remand Centre on Feb. 18, the day after he was convicted of killing five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes in the summer of 2014.