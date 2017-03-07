Grade inflation rampant at CBE schools: advocate

A Calgary-based, parent-run education advocacy group is calling foul on the Calgary Board of Education for what they alleged to be “grade inflation” of student’s math marks.

Lisa Davis, founder of education advocacy group, Kids Come First, said the CBE’s published math marks show significant disparity between school marks and diploma or provincial achievement tests.

Davis said a parent from Lester B. Pearson brought the issue to the attention of Kids Come First after finding out that the majority of their child’s grade 12 class had “bombed the math diploma.”

This prompted Kids Come First to analyze school marks against diploma or PAT exams across the CBE—where they found major disproportion between the school awarded grades and diploma or PAT exam grades.

“At Lester B. Pearson School last year, 47 per cent of students received a passing grade in Math 30-1 but failed the exam,” said Davis. “This compares to 4 per cent at Henry Wisewood School.”

Davis said this points to something Kids Come First has dubbed “the northeast disadvantage.”

“Starting in Grade 6 we see that 93 per cent of schools in the northeast in the CBE are below the provincial average—when you compare that to the Catholic board it’s only 47 per cent ,” she said, adding that these children must attended their designated schools.

“We seem to have a particularly difficult time in the northeast, and when you look at those Grade 6 numbers it can’t simply be explained away by demographic because the Catholic board is so much less,” she said. “It’s critical the grade inflation we see at some schools gets addressed.”

No one from the CBE was available for an interview Tuesday, but they provided an emailed statement from their superintendent of learning, Jeannie Everett.

The statement pointed to the Alberta Education guidelines for interpreting the diploma exams which states that “some learning outcomes cannot be measured by timed, paper-and-pencil tests” and that “although differences can be expected… large differences between school-awarded marks and diploma examination results for groups of students should be investigated.”

“The CBE reviews the data provided through provincial exams and through student report cards,” she said. “As Alberta Education points out, it is not unusual to see discrepancies between the school awarded mark and the diploma exam mark. We monitor this carefully and investigate any significant discrepancies.”

Davis said their analysis showed that in Grade 9, 100 per cent of CBE schools are below the provincial average and said “this weakness really manifests itself in Grade 12.”

“The size of grade inflation means students will have unequal access to post-secondary programs and may struggle when they get there,” she said.

Davis said that in 2013 leaked private emails showed 11 per cent cuts were made to CBE high schools, which she said resulted in higher core class sizes — some around 35- 40 students.

“When you have bigger class sizes teachers have less time to work individually with students, and there does seem to be a correlation between the cuts in funding and an increase in the grade inflation from schools,” she said.

Alberta’s minister of education David Eggen said his government takes a number of steps to ensure grade inflation doesn’t happen, including tracking performance through “rigorous” diploma and achievement tests.

“These exams are meant to complement, not replace, day-to-day teacher observations and classroom assessment. We believe that teachers and local school boards are in the best position to assess students on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

Eggen said his government is taking action on math because they know parents and students are worried.

“We need to build a better culture around math in our schools and need to make sure we are equipping our students with the math knowledge and skills they will need to be successful,” he said.

Eggen said they’re currently addressing gaps within math in their curriculum re-write, and will be reinstating the written portion of the math diploma in next year.