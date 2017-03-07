Infant in Calgary discovered outside under bushes in extreme cold

CALGARY — A baby boy just a few months old is in a Calgary hospital after police say the child was left outside for a period of time in very cold temperatures.

Police got a 911 call overnight from someone in a northwest neighbourhood who said a strange intoxicated woman was banging on her front door and had a baby with her.

The infant is believed to be between three and six months of age.

Det. Andy Nguyen, a police spokesman, says the baby was conscious when it was found under some bushes and taken to hospital.

Nguyen says the caller and the woman know each other and that whatever happened between them put the boy at risk.