Inmates charged with assaulting 2 peace officers at Calgary Correctional Centre
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — Police have charged two inmates with assaulting two peace officers at the Calgary Correctional Centre.
It's alleged that on Feb. 9 a peace officer was assaulted at the jail, and when a second peace officer intervened, he was assaulted as well.
Police say the officers forced the two inmates into a cell before others came to help.
Both peace officers were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Hailu Milkel Ameha, who is 18, and Desi Robert Brown, who is 20, are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary