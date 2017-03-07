Location is everything for Calgary's million dollar homes

A million dollars doesn’t go quite as far as it used to when buying a home, but here in Calgary, it can still get you something not too shabby.

That’s according to a report released by Royal LePage, looking at million dollar homes in major cities across Canada.

The study found that while $1 million will barely get you a starter level home in certain parts of Vancouver or Toronto, it can get you 2,400 square feet on a 7,000 square foot lot in Cowtown.

John Hripko, a Royal Lepage Benchmark Realto based in Mission, said the benchmark price of a home in Calgary is hovering right around $500,000.

However around 2005, that same home would’ve cost on average $185,000.

Although those homes have gone up in price 2.5 times, the same can’t be said for a million-dollar home from 2005. They’ve possibly doubled in value, in most cases, according to Hripko.

Hripko said million-dollar homes vary greatly in size and quality based mainly on – you guessed it – location, location, location.

In inner-city communities like Killarney, a million will get you one half of a modern infill duplex, whereas in Tuscany, it can get you 2,800 square feet above ground, plus a finished basement and a large lot.

Interestingly enough, Calgary’s lot sizes don’t stand out when compared with other cities, according to the report.

While a million bucks can get you a 13,000 square foot lot in the greater Montreal area or even 8,100 square feet in greater Vancouver, it will only get you around 7,000 square feet in Calgary.

That’s because of developers, according to Hripko. They won’t get 50 per cent more in price for increasing a lot size by 50 per cent, so lot sizes remains mostly uniform.

The report says Winnipeg delivers the best bang for the millionaire's buck, where it bought an average of four bedrooms and four bathrooms.