New survey finds Canadians have major misconceptions about women in politics

The majority of Canadians think there are “too many” or “the right number” of women in our political landscape, according to a new survey released on Monday.

Given that women occupy only 28 per cent of the seats in parliament, the fact that 58 per cent of the people in this country think we’re doing just fine is concerning to Equal Voice, the multi-partisan organization who commissioned the survey.

“Clearly there’s still work to do educating Canadians on the issue of underrepresentation of women in Parliament (and) other levels of government,” said Nancy Peckford, executive director of Equal Voice.

Thirty-two per cent of women who responded said political parties don’t recruit women to run in electoral districts with a chance of winning, versus 24 per cent of men.

“The biggest obstacle women identify to running for elected office is that parties don’t recruit enough women for winnable ridings,” Peckford said.

“Political parties, this is your call to action.”

Esmahan Razavi is running for Calgary City Council and said the survey’s findings only add fuel to her fire.

“I think it’s motivating when you see things like this, because you realize there’s still so much more work to be done,” said Razavi, who is currently on the campaign trail in Ward 2.

She said Calgary’s political landscape needs more women to get involved.

“I think the numbers speak for themselves, we only have two women councillors out of 15 councillor seats, if you include the mayor,” Razavi said, pointing out only nine women ran for city council in the most recent election.

According to the survey, only 28 per cent of city councillors are women in Canada.