Neighbour alert helps family flee Calgary house fire safely

An alert neighbour helped a family of six flee their northwest Calgary home after a fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in Panamount Close NW after the fire was reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find a two-storey home with flames showing on the exterior, fire officials said. A quick search of the home confirmed that all of the residents were safely out of the house when crews began their attack of the fire.

Deteriorating conditions on the inside of the home halted an interior fire attack, so they retreated and began to fight the blaze from a defensive position.

Fire officials said a neighbour alerted the two adults and four children of the fire and they were all able to escape safely, with no injuries reported.

Damage to the Panorama home is extensive and there's minor damage to a neighbouring home.