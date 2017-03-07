Two inmates charged with assaulting peace officers at Calgary jail

Two inmates from the Calgary Correctional Centre have been charged with assault after they alledgedly attacked a peace officer at the facility.

Last month, the two men assaulted a peace officer and then a second officer when he heard the commotion and tried to intervene, according to a news release from Calgary police.

The two peace officers managed to force the inmates into a cell just before additional help arrived.

Both officers were assessed by medical staff and transported to hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

Hailu Milkel Ameha, 18, and Desi Robert Brown, 20, are each charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and two counts of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm.