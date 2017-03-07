Wildrose on Campus vice president quits, former member says group held anti-female sentiment

After aligning themselves with the men's rights movement, and emailing their membership an invite stating that everyone knows "feminism is cancer" Wildrose on Campus is in shambles.

The email was a promotion for the group's Wednesday screening of "The Red Pill," a documentary that studies the men's right movement through the eyes of a feminist, who soon begins to re-evaluate her preconceived notions of the movement. They aren't co-hosting the event anymore, but the film will be screened at the U of C campus.

A screen capture of the email circulated on Monday evening, gaining steam as leaders – even Wildrose party leader Brian Jean – called the group out.

They fired their communications director immediately, and a day later there's more.

Keean Bexte , former vice-president external of the campus group, resigned earlier Tuesday. He was at the helm with numerous executives and 140 members.

"I cannot stand behind the comments that were made by the Wildrose on Campus director of communications yesterday, with a few other members of the executive," he said. "I personally recommend others do the same."

He said it makes him sad the club has gone through this, having worked closely with the Wildrose and for youth over the years.

"It's time for a refresh of conservatism in Alberta," said Bexte . "I think this reflects on the Wildrose party."

The Wildrose on Campus group came out in support of Jason Kenney last month after a survey of their members.

According to Anika Burmeister, their former communications director, the Wildrose party would help the group. She described the Wildroses ' relationship toward Wildrose on Campus as "fully supportive," even sending resources, hosting events with MLAs and political leaders to discuss the party's issues.

But after the incident, Jeremy Nixon, Wildrose executive director sent the executive an email, and the cold shoulder.

"The Wildrose on Campus at the University of Calgary is not a Wildrose Recognized Association, which comes with various benefits, including use of the party's name, logo and branding," read the email provided to Metro. "Until officially recognized, and effective immediately, your association must stop using the Wildrose Party's name and logos."

She said the email wasn't just a one-off, Wildrose on Campus has been burgeoning an "anti-woman" sentiment for some time.

"There was a definitive anti-female environment," Burmeister said. "It was never overt but it was definitely patronizing, simplifying any sort of political talk."

She decided when the president and co-founder Jenn Galandy resigned, Burmeister decided it would be best for her own mental health and wellbeing to leave too.

Bexte denies these allegations, he wasn't aware of Burmeister's reasons for leaving other than her move to another province, which is the reason he was told she'd left.

"I couldn't do the job that I wanted to do and was hired to do because of my gender," said Burmeister. "I would personally say that the sentiment doesn't represent the Wildrose party, it doesn't represent my experiences working with the party."