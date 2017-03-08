Additional funding announced for Albertan women entrepreneurs

The provincial government took International Women’s Day as an opportunity to announce $100,000 in funding to support women entrepreneurs who are spearheading economic development in Alberta.

According to a report published in 2014 from ATB Financial, 38 per cent of small-to-medium sized businesses in this province are owned or run by women.

“Entrepreneurs are people who see the opportunity where others only see the challenges. They put a lot on the line to start their own businesses and bring their new products and new ideas to market,” said Deron Bilous, minister of economic development and trade in Alberta.

The capital will flow through Alberta’s Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program, launched last year to provide grants for regional and community economic development projects.

Alberta Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a non-profit funded by CARES, will use the money to fund its Peer Spark program, which connects women entrepreneurs to training programs, services, capital and mentorship as they grow their small business.

Graduates from the PeerSpark program have reported approximately 20 per cent revenue growth year-over-year, with some of the businesses doubling in size in the span of just two years, according to AWE.

“We know small businesses with this kind of support see a much higher growth rate then the national average,” said Bilous. “I’m confident that with this new funding we’ll see more success stories emerge.”