Calgary economy double edged sword for arts community

Calgary's burgeoning arts community faces two realities during the province's continued economic slump: opportunity, and turmoil.

As the city's downtown vacancy helps soften prices, and move companies into the newer and more expensive A and B real-estate rungs, arts groups have the opportunity to make the leap into the C-listed properties that have been freed up.

For years, the city has been a tight market for artists. With inflated prices the downtown core remained a space for the big-wig oil and gas companies.

But anecdotally, Joni Carroll, arts spaces consultant with the Calgary Arts Development said they are hearing about a shift.

"People are finding more secure affordable space in slightly better buildings than they were in before," Carroll said.

For Andrea Llewellyn, who helped build the Voltage Creative Garage in Marda Loop, this shift is all too real, and she's trying to take advantage of it.

"We are finding prominent deserted, or derelict properties that are just barely being kept up by their owners," said Llewellyn "We are currently scouting several buildings, we have pulled property reports on properties we are interested in, but we haven't yet approached landlords as we are hoping for an introduction."

She said her group is trying to find the silver linings in the economy, and hope to help artists get their feet under them with the help of a willing landlord.

In their Marda Loop location where they've just celebrated a one-year anniversary, Llewellyn said they struck a deal with Strategic Group and pay a subsidized lease and cover utilities for the formerly abandoned building.

It's not all good news, for as many groups that see opportunity in the downturn, there are ones the tough times cut into.

As Metro has reported, especially in the city's theatre community, funding comes one-third from government grants, one-third from corporate sponsorships and one-third from the box office.

A similar reality has hit many of the city's not-for-profit arts groups who Carroll said now face budgetary troubles, and with less money coming from oil and gas donors, some groups are reluctant to make moves to downtown digs.