Calgary green bin coming to apartments, duplexes and condos
As the City of Calgary launches their green bin program no home, not even multi-family units, will be left out
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Think your apartment, condo or townhouse is off the hook when it comes to green bin waste?
Think again.
A City of Calgary Waste and Recycling Bylaw change mean as of Nov. 1 all homes, including multi-family complexes, will need to separate food and yard waste from garbage.
That's right, you've got to compost.
Building managers have to set up composting programs for their buildings and choose a waste-removal service to pick up your kitchen waste.
“Food and yard waste makes up nearly 40
“Multi-family residents can make a big difference by keeping this material out of the landfill and helping to create useful new resources, such as compost.”
Multi-family complexes have been collecting recyclables since Feb.
“The City is here to support multi-family building owners and managers as they implement food and yard waste programs,” Michie said. “Our survey results showed that 81 per cent of multi-family residents support a city-wide multi-family food and yard waste diversion initiative. We expect residents will be keen to get started.”
The green cart program for single family homes
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary