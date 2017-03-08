Calgary green bin coming to apartments, duplexes and condos

Think your apartment, condo or townhouse is off the hook when it comes to green bin waste?

Think again.

A City of Calgary Waste and Recycling Bylaw change mean as of Nov. 1 all homes, including multi-family complexes, will need to separate food and yard waste from garbage.

That's right, you've got to compost.

Building managers have to set up composting programs for their buildings and choose a waste-removal service to pick up your kitchen waste.

“Food and yard waste makes up nearly 40 per cent of the garbage from multi-family complexes,” said Leanne Michie, waste diversion specialist with Waste & Recycling Services, in a prepared release.

“Multi-family residents can make a big difference by keeping this material out of the landfill and helping to create useful new resources, such as compost.”

Multi-family complexes have been collecting recyclables since Feb. 1 , 2016. And a city survey conducted last fall found 82 per cent of residents reported having recycing programs in their buildings.

“The City is here to support multi-family building owners and managers as they implement food and yard waste programs,” Michie said. “Our survey results showed that 81 per cent of multi-family residents support a city-wide multi-family food and yard waste diversion initiative. We expect residents will be keen to get started.”