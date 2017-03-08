Councillors hope for 'neat projects' for downtown business if they cut land use red tape

The City of Calgary one step closer to freeing up land use bureaucracy and getting businesses open in a snap after a committee approved measures to ease up red tape on development permit mumbo-jumbo.

The city says a rapidly evolving market means their current land-use bylaws can't keep pace. The significance of the vacancy rate in the downtown mean the city needs to employ "quick and bold" action.

Enter the city's idea for "pop-up" retail spaces and collaborative spaces that otherwise would be shrouded in red tape facing the city's current land use restrictions.

An example is if a retail business that wants to move into a space formerly occupied by a restaurant would require a change of use permit, then a development permit, and would open discussions on parking bylaws in that area – yikes.

It's a pilot the city is discussing for two to three years.

Coun. Andre Chabot wondered how the city could resolve issues of "potential parking deficiencies" created over the time-period where the city was allowing people to swoop around planning bylaw hoops to open storefronts faster.

"I'm very interested in seeing what the bylaw is going to look like," said Chabot. "It's not likely many businesses are going to want to set up for the purpose of just being a business for the next two to three years."

The city said one of the risks is that those who set up shop during the pilot will be grandfathered in after it is done.

"We need to be nimble in order to respond to the changing economy in Calgary," said Coun. Druh Farrell. "I'm willing to take a chance…we need administration to be nimble if you're identifying any negative trends."

She liked an idea where building owners and residential developers get together in a sort of "speed dating" exercise, or a dating website, to help the city's ailing economic situation and match up opportunities.

Coun. Evan Woolley commended the city on a "really cool opportunity," he joked that maybe this change would allow for nightclubs on the tops of city office buildings.