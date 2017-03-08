Calgary landlords stuck with organics hauling bill

Going green means landlords, condo owners, and tenants will have to part with green as the city's bylaws move to include multi-family units in their organics and composting goals.

On November 1, the city's new green cart bylaw, which includes multi-family units, will come into effect. This means landlords and owners of residences with five or more units will have to seek out their own private haulers to take your banana peels, kitchen scraps and yard waste.

Gerry Baxter, executive director at the Calgary Residential Rental Association, said ultimately tenants will have to bear the brunt any added costs for the program.

"It becomes an added expense no matter how you slice it," said Baxter. "Recycling became an added expense too…most businesses are set up so they can absorb small increases, but depending on the amount and increases you see, ultimately everything gets passed on to the consumer."

In September, councillors voted to waive green cart fees for single family homes until 2018. It was estimated that fee would cost citizens $6.50 per month.

But for multi-family units there's no such luck.

Landlords are expected to engage private haulers, and Baxter said some of the landlords CRRA represents saw their prices for hauling jump from $50 a month to $150.

"That gets to be pretty expensive," Baxter said.

Leanne Michie, waste diversion specialist with Waste & Recycling Services from the City of Calgary, said if users are sorting their trash correctly, there may be a decrease in materials landlords pay to haul, which could mean a cost reduction, or levelling out.

"There's lots of opportunity for multi-family buildings and owners to find effective and efficient solutions," Michie said. "It's all about talking to the waste-collection service provider they have currently, or shopping around for a service provider that can provide an efficient and effective solution ."