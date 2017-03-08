Calgary man who killed girlfriend found guilty of manslaughter

CALGARY — A 26-year-old Calgary man has been convicted of manslaughter for killing his 39-year-old girlfriend during a domestic quarrel.

Scott Munrow Ferguson had originally been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Susan Elko.

The defence admitted he killed her but argued for manslaughter instead, saying he did not have the intent to commit murder.

The trial was told she was stabbed in the neck 10 times when she died in September 2014.

The trial was told they had a rocky relationship and often fought about money and drugs.