Calgary woman among 338 who filled Parliament on International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, for the first time ever every seat in Canada’s Parliament was filled with women.

Calgarian Ruhee Ismail-Teja was one of them.

“In the history of Canada we’ve had 315 women be elected to the House of Commons, and today there were 338 of us sitting there,” said Ismail-Teja, 23. “That was really powerful.”

All the women were chosen to represent their ridings in a competitive process as a part of the Daughters of the Vote initiative created by Equal Voice.

This week they’ve been in Ottawa where Ismail-Teja said they have participated in various events that range from capacity building to spending time with their respective members of Parliament discussing policy.

“Topics ranged from poverty and homelessness to Islamaphobia, transgender rights, climate change and missing and murdered indigenous women,” she said, adding that the delegates are an “incredibly diverse” group of women who represent all cultural, racial and sexual orientations that make up Canada’s fabric.

Ismail-Teja said what’s impressed her most about the discussions between delegates and MPs is how “solution focused” they have been.

“People who have solutions understand the problems,” she said.

“As women we need to be contributing to policy now because ultimately we’re going to live it as we’re just entering adulthood now.”

For Ismail-Teja, one area she is most passionate about making change in is diversity and inclusion—and combating the phobias that come along with those things.