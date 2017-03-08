Calgary woman chosen as one of 10 L’Oréal Paris Canadian Women of Worth

Calgary woman Sheliza Kassam wants all women to know their worth—and she’s using her platform as one of L’Oréal Paris’ “Women of Worth” to spread her message.

Kassam is one of 10 Canadian Women of Worth chosen by L’Oréal Paris this year from hundreds of applicants, and in the program’s inaugural year in Canada.

Winners were chosen because L’Oréal wanted to celebrate “women who find beauty in giving back.”

At 19, Kassam, an engineering student at the U of C, has already accomplished a lot.

When she was just 15, Kassam started her own charitable organization called Children’s Birthday Miracles (CBM) with the goal of ensuring every child had the chance to celebrate their birthday.

To date, Kassam’s organization has hosted birthday parties for more than 4,000 underprivileged children and their families in locations across the globe including Calgary, Strathmore, Tanzania, Peru and Kenya.

“The Women of Worth program honours Canadian women who selflessly volunteer their time to serve and improve their communities,” said L’Oréal. “Selection criteria was based on the impact of the cause on the social fabric of the community, the nominee’s ability to meet an unmet community need or concern, as well as the passion and innovation she has demonstrated to effect change.

Kassam said she feels honoured to be amongst women in Canada being recognized for initiating change in their communities.

“I’m really passionate about empowering women. Right now I am a female engineering student and we’re often thought of as a minority. My goal is to make sure other women know they can make a difference,” she said.

Winners received a $10,000 donation towards their organization Wednesday—International Women’s Day— at the L’Oréal “Canadian Women Of Worth” event in Toronto.

“It’s not just about the monetary donation but also about the network,” said Kassam. “I’ve met so many incredible women through this program and we’re already partnering up to provide my services to their people. Within a matter of minutes we were ready to make a change.”