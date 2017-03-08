Calgary police members given access to city’s whistle-blower program to file complaints

As a part of the Calgary Police Service’s efforts to offer more ways for their rank and file to file grievances the force has been welcomed by the City of Calgary to use their Whistle-Blower program.

What exactly that partnership will look like is still being ironed out.

For the last number of months the CPS has been going through some bumpy times with a slew of HR concern,s including allegations of bullying, harassment, and discrimination. It’s led the service to take steps to address the problems that Chief Roger Chaffin says stem “from the clash of a traditional paramilitary organization that’s moving into a much more evolved workplace.”

The Calgary Police Commission (CPC), civilian oversight body of CPS, has given the force a seven-point plan to address the issues, with the number of priority being to have a third party advocate conduct and investigation.

At the February CPC meeting Chaffin said one thing the service has done leading up to the third party advocate is accept the City of Calgary’s offer to access their program.

“It has an audit trail that is independent of me and it's completely anonymous to the caller,” he said. “They don't have to worry about who they talk to, then we can start the process from there.”

He said the partnership is still very new and they’re working at ironing out if the program will simply field the calls from CPS members or if they will also be responsible for the investigations.

According to the city, the whistle-blower program is run through the city auditor’s office, and through “provides an independent, objective, and confidential channel for all Calgarians, including employees and service providers, to report suspected waste and/or wrongdoing.”

In a statement provided to Metro the city said in 2015 the whistle-blower program fielded 88 concerns, and their 2016 activity is not yet public as they’re in the process of finalizing their annual report for presentation to council later this month.

“The Whistle-blower Program was created by Council policy to support open, ethical, accountable and transparent local government and is intended to provide an additional confidential mechanism to report suspected acts of waste and/or wrongdoing,” said the city’s website.