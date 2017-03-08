Playground at Devonian Gardens set to open Thursday

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids on Thursday, taking the train to the Devonain Gardens is back on the list of possibilities.

After an extended closure of the popular indoor green space, the city is now opening the playground section of the gardens on March 9.

“We’re excited to open the playground area to citizens,” says David Harrison, project manager for Calgary Parks. “When this repair work started we thought the park would have to remain completely closed until it was finished for safety and efficiency reasons, but because of hard work by the project team we are able to open phases of the park earlier than anticipated.”

The city will open other areas of the gardens in a phased approach over the next year.

Workers had to close off the gardens in the middle of 2016 to repair leaks in planter beds.