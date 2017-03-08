Police find two dead in southeast Calgary
Few details available as homicide unit continues to investigate
Calgary Police are investigating after two bodies were found at a southeast Calgary location.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called to an address in the 1900 block of 35 Street SE.
There they found two deceased people.
The homicide unit is on scene investigating. Police do not believe there is any further risk to the public.
More details will be released as they become available.
