Record number of Calgary kids take in annual city Safety Expo

Counting out 30 heartbeats in unison, a group of Grade 5 students worked to bring their CPR mannequins back to life at city hall.

The class joined thousands of other students for Calgary’s 14th annual Safety Expo on Wednesday morning. For two days, students in Grades 5 and 6 will have the chance to learn about safety from the experts: police, firefighters, bylaw officers and partnering organizations like Enmax.

After the group of students from St. Michaels School successfully “saved” their CPR mannequins, instructor David Bruce of Triple Fox Energy Services said he was surprised to find that many already knew the basics.

“Whether it’s first aid or CPR, these are life skills,” said Bruce. “You never know if you might have to do this for your brother, your sister, your aunt, your uncle.”

The CPR exhibit was one of 31 interactive exhibits this year – with lessons ranging from fire safety to anti-bullying to ATV training.

Cheryl Herperger, senior business strategist with Calgary Animal and Bylaw Serviceds, said it’s all about teaching kids how to stay safe at home, school and during play.

“It’s not just about a free day off school,” she said. “It’s about learning. Like anything, if you learn when you’re younger, it stays with you.”

With 50 schools and 4,300 students and teachers attending this year, Herperger said it’s the biggest event yet.

It was the first visit for Tracy Stecyk, Grade 5 teacher at Our Lady of Grace School, and she said she was surprised by how expansive it was.

With her students clamouring over a germ-awareness game and shouting out answers, she said the lessons will be long-lasting.