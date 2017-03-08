Red Tape cut proposed for Downtown Calgary businesses

Don’t expect a wild-west free-for-all, but Calgary’s administration wants to press pause on some business permitting processes in order to breathe life into the struggling downtown.



A report going to a council committee on Wednesday will give an update on the possible creation of a City Centre Enterprise District.



Thom Mahler, manager of urban strategy with the city, said the initiative could remove much of the red tape around starting a business in a downtown area including the core, the beltline and 17 Avenue SW as far west as 14 Street.



The program could last two or three years.



Mahler gave the example of a retail business that wants to move into a space formerly occupied as a restaurant. Normally that would require a change of use permit, which would then require a development permit, and would open discussions on parking bylaws in that area.



He said sometimes after all that, a business owner finds out they can’t put their business in that space, or needs to submit further studies.



Instead the city wants to suspend that process in the enterprise district in many cases.



“We’re essentially saying (you could skip the process) if there’s a vacant space, and the land use bylaw allows for that use,” said Mahler.



Coun. Druh Farell’s ward encompasses much of the downtown core. She said the idea has merit, but is not without risks.



She said this alone will not solve the downtown’s problems, and it could hamper long term goals.



“In an area where we’re trying to encourage residential, there are certain uses that aren’t compatible with our long term objectives,” she said.