Tsuut'ina says no to Springbank Dry Dam project

Tsuut'ina Nation officials say they will oppose the construction of the Springbank Dry Dam, due to concerns over the effect on their land and the Alberta NDP not getting their consent.

According to a statement issued on behalf of Tsuut'ina Chief Lee Crowchild, they have learned from third party sources that the construction of a dry reservoir that would hold diverted water from the Elbow River in the case of a major flood, is "likely to have a direct negative impact on Tsuut'ina, especially to treat protected water."

The proposed location of the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir, according to the Alberta government, is 15 kilometres west of Calgary near Springbank Road, north of the Elbow River and east of Highway 22.

It's designed with a diversion channel from the Elbow River to a reservoir with a capacity of 70.2 million cubic metres. When peak flood waters have passed, the water is sent back to the Elbow in a controlled release.

It's one of the primary flood mitigation measures planned after the 2013 southern Alberta flooding.

"It is with some frustration that I must report that Tsuut'ina has not been consulted on the dry dam," the statement from Crowchild read.

The statement goes on to reference a UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, noting that governments must secure "free, prior and informed consent" prior to taking action that could affect their lands.

"Our position is that Tsuut'ina must give consent for this project to proceed. Tsuut'ina does not give that consent.

According to Kevin Littlelight, spokesman for Tsuut'ina, they believe there are better options, including the McLean Creek permanent reservoir.

"There was informative meetings for communities, but no one ever came out to meet with us," said Littlelight.

Littlelight reiterated the concerns of the mass water storage and its impact on specifically on the Redwood Meadows community. But, in the end, Littlelight said it comes down to consent.

"it's not as much consultation as it is consent," he said.

"To have such a massive project right outside our doorstep - that really does affect our river. It's disheartening that other governments would push forward without really sitting down with us a looking at a better option that works for everybody.

The Tsuut'ina Nation is contracting experts to review the overall impact the Springbank Dry Dam could have, and are exploring legal options to "force more thorough federal and provincial environmental assessments.

The province is expected to provide a response later Wednesday.