University of Calgary makes headway on mental health strategy
After one year the school has made headway on more than 26 of their 28 mental health initiatives, and checked some of them off completely
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
It’s time for the University of Calgary to pause and think about mental health.
The
Writing and approving the strategy was one thing, now, as a year has passed, the community is concentrated on implementing their mental health directives.
"We've put the foundational pieces in place," said Andrew Szeto director of the Campus Mental Health Strategy. "We've done a lot in a year. Out of 28 recommendations, about 26 of them are in progress and several have been fulfilled already."
He rhymes off some highlights, one of which includes increasing access
"We are working with our campus architects to create spaces on campus more conducive to mental health," Szeto
On Tuesday, the U of C dedicated an entire day to bring awareness to mental health. They hosted Olympian and mental health advocate Clara Hughes to address students, and there was a wellness fair event.
"When I talk to people across campus, everyone is excited to talk about mental health, but a lot of people don't know the resources that exist on campus," Szeto said. "We need to get the word out there a little bit more to more optimally use the resources on campus."
Szeto said the U of C campus mental health strategy is unique in Canada. It’s especially different because it considers the campus community as a whole, not just students.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary