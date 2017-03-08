Update: Wildrose on Campus ex-president speaks on 'feminism is cancer'

After both the president and vice president stepped down, a former Wildrose on Campus president said she's not surprised by the fiasco.

On Monday, a promotional email sent by the Wildrose on Campus group read "everyone knows feminism is cancer."

It was a promotion for a screening of "The Red Pill," a documentary that studies the men's right movement through the eyes of a feminist, who soon begins to re-evaluate her preconceived notions of the movement. They aren't co-hosting the event anymore, but the film will still be screened at the U of C campus.

"I was disturbed to find out about the men’s rights activist event that WROC was co-hosting, and completely disgusted to receive an email that said 'feminism is cancer,'" read a statement from Jenn Galandy , former WROC president. "I am not surprised or shocked to see the current WROC executive participate in a men’s rights activist event."

Further, she said WROC was approached before about co-hosting a screening of the "Red Pill" numerous times, and as president at the time, Galandy fought against it.

"It really hurts me to see all that work tossed aside, to bring an “alt-right” message instead," Galandy said.

"Last year I said, there was NO WAY we would ever take part in an event like that. I have always been open about being a feminist, and believe that we need to empower all individuals, regardless of gender. In the same style of my personal role models of Rona Ambrose and Michelle Rempel, it is through strong female leadership that all conservative parties can come together."