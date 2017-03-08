Woman charged with leaving baby boy in bushes in Calgary in freezing weather

CALGARY — A Calgary woman has been charged with child abandonment after a three-month-old boy was left outside in some bushes in freezing temperatures.

Police say the child was not dressed for the weather and was taken to hospital in serious condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

The mother has also been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Her name is not being released to protect the child’s identity.

Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate reports of a woman banging on the door of a home.

The woman had been seen holding a baby but when police arrived, the child was nowhere to be found.

Officers found the child after searching the area.