Calgary council being asked to give another tax break to bingo halls

Coun. Andre Chabot is again asking his council colleagues to give the city’s three bingo halls a tax break.



Last year the idea was rejected at the committee level, but he and Couns. Gian-Carlo Carra and Ray Jones were able to get the council behind the idea.



“I think council saw the wisdom in what I was doing and who ultimately it was benefiting – it was benefiting not-for-profit organizations,” said Chabot.



Bingo halls don’t operate like for-profit casinos, but instead partner with community organizations and sports teams, which get the proceeds of the games.



Eric Koo, a volunteer coordinator with the University of Calgary Athletics Club said bingo is one of two main fundraisers for his group.



Their volunteers go to the hall and work one eight-hour shift once a month, and they see the proceeds from that shift.



Chabot said the groups that get charitable tax exemption from the province are spelled out under the Community Organization Property Tax Exemption Regulation (COPTER).



He feels the bingo halls should qualify. Although there are some for-profit components of the bingo halls, such as concession sales, he said it’s easy to break that out at an accounting level.



The provincial government is reviewing COPTER sometime this month, and the city has lobbied the province to make amendments for bingo halls.



“They just haven’t passed any of that legislation yet, so until they do, we’re stuck having to resolve this,” said Chabot.



He said the cost could be in the $80,000 to $100,000 range.