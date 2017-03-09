Calgary Fire Department battles laundry room fire at 12-storey building

The Calgary Fire Department extinguished a laundry room fire in a 12-storey residential building Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to 1710 Radisson Drive SE after the building’s fire alarm was activated.

Once the fire was out, crews searched the building for those who did not evacuate. Some of those people on the upper floors were allowed to stay because air quality was not a concern.

Calgary Transit buses were brought in for residents on lower floors who did have to evacuate due to smoke.

Once the building was deemed safe, residents were allowed back in the building. No injuries were reported.