Calgary kidney specialist reminds adults of importance of annual check-ups

This year on World Kidney Day a Calgary doctor and his patient—a survivor of kidney failure and transplant surgery—are reminding you to see your doctor and take charge of your own healthcare.

Back in the 90’s Cyril Muise was a busy family man—but he often felt ill, and suffered from high blood pressure but his family doctor never prescribed him anything.

With wasn’t until Muise took his young son to another doctor for a sore throat that he started to learn about the severity of his condition.

“My wife was so worried, she called ahead to ask her doctor for a second opinion about me,” he said.

Muise got some tests done, and that same evening, the doctor requested a consult from her neighbour , Dr. Nairne Scott-Douglas, a kidney specialist, literally handing him Muise’s bloodwork across their backyard fence.

Scott-Douglas immediately requested Muise come see him for further testing, as he believed his condition to be quite advanced, and immediately prescribed him blood pressure medication.

“I saw Dr. Scott Douglas the next day where he gave me the diagnosis that I had kidney failure,” said Muise.

For the next eight months, Musie underwent dialysis, before receiving a kidney transplant from his wife Lori in October of 1998.

“It went very well. Suddenly I went from feeling not real good to having a working organ that made me feel fabulous,” he said.

The message to others from Muise and Scott-Douglas: it doesn’t have to get to that point.

“Take charge of your own healthcare,” said Muise. “The system is there to help people who are sick, but you need to be in charge of telling your doctors how you’re feeling.”

Scott-Douglas said a person can live quite well with less than 50 per cent total function of their kidney. He said when someone begins to feel ill from kidney disease you’re kidney is likely severely damaged.