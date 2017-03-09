Calgary police investigate sexual assault after man posed as rideshare company driver

Calgary police are investigating a sexual assault after a man, who posed as a rideshare driver, walked a woman to her door and touched her inappropriately.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, March 5, a minivan pulled up to a group of people standing outside of a restaurant in the 300 block of 11 Avenue SW. The driver asked if anyone needed a ride, and police allege he told the group that he was a rideshare driver.

By coincidence, one woman in the group had made arrangements through and app for a ride and hopped in.

"The man drove the woman to her home, where he insisted on walking her to her door," read the CPS release. "The man then made unwanted verbal comments before inappropriately touching the woman multiple times. Eventually, the man ceased his behaviour and returned to his vehicle."

That's when the woman called police .

He's described as a lighter-skinned man with a distinct accent in his early 30s. He stands approximately 5-foot-10 with a medium build, dark eyes, clean cut and no facial hair. At the time of the alleged assault, he was wearing a black baseball hat.

The minivan is described as navy blue, 2008 to 2010 Dodge Caravan with cloth seats.

Police confirmed that the actual ridesharing driver the woman hailed went to pick her up, but left without her when she wasn't there.

Police aren't sure if the suspect was a legitimate driver for a ridesharing company yet.