Calgary teen chosen as Vimy Ridge Pilgrimage Award winner

A Calgary student was chosen from hundreds of applicants as the winner of the national Vimy Pilgrimage Award.

Alongside 16 other Canadian students, Bishop Carroll High School student, Rachel Barlow, has been chosen to take a fully funded, week-long educational program in France and Belgium to study Canada’s efforts in the First World War.

“I feel really honoured to have been chosen to go on this trip,” said Barlow, who will be travelling outside of North America for the first time in April for the Vimy trip.

Once there the students will visit First World War battlefields, cemeteries and memorials including the Canadian National Vimy memorial.

Barlow said she is most looking forward to visiting the memorial and standing on the actual battlefield, but said she’s been inspired while learning about Canada’s effort in the war.

“It’s helped me come to the realization of how much Canada helped out in First World War and what a great country we are,” she said. “We volunteered to go—we didn’t have to, and we had a really big impact on the war.”

The Vimy Foundation said Barlow was chosen because at just 15, she's demonstrated “selfless leadership beyond her years.”

“While enrolled at Connect Charter School, Rachel assisted younger students by serving as a peer mentor,” they said.

Further, following a devastating sports injury where Barlow broke her femur; she chose to give back to the Alberta Children’s Hospital where she had made a successful recovery.

“With a goal of raising $10,000, Rachel set off on her bike to pedal the width of Alberta from border to border. Seven days, 561 kilometres and $11,540 in donations later, Rachel was standing on the Alberta/Saskatchewan border,” said the foundation.

Vimy foundation executive director, Jeremy Diamond said students will learn that the Battle of Vimy wasn’t simply a First World War battle, but Canada’s coming of age.

“It was a seminal moment in our history, a victory that helped give us our own voice around the world,” he said.

The Vimy foundation said that Alberta’s contributions to the war effort are evident in numbers.