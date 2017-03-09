Calgary wants study on converting landfill gas to energy

One city’s trash could be electricity for thousands of homes in that same city.



After a lapsed pilot project, the city is once again looking at tapping into that sweet, sweet methane gas generated by Calgary’s three landfills.



Martin Ortiz, manager of disposal and processing for waste and recycling services, said some of the infrastructure needed is already in place.



Calgary installed gas collection systems at its East Calgary facility in 2004 and at the Shepard facility in 2005.



Plans are in the works to install the same sort of system at the Spy Hill facility this year.



The city’s initial 11-year pilot project involved cleaning the gas, and then burning it in a special engine, which turned a generator.



“Combined – the two facilities produced enough to power 1,500 homes,” said Ortiz.



However, the pilot project ran its course, and when the equipment reached the end of its lifecycle, the city shut it down.



The gas is currently burned off in a flare. Much of the gas captured is methane, and Ortiz noted that’s a much more potent greenhouse gas than the carbon dioxide that’s left when it’s burned off.



The city recently issued an RFP asking for a study on once again converting the captured landfill gas.



Instead of specifying electricity, it asks to convert the gas to “a useable form of energy.”



“When you look into what else is available, when it comes to landfill gas to energy technology, that’s the reason why we went out with the request for proposal,” said Ortiz.



He said electricity is the most obvious possibility, but compressed natural gas for the city’s fleet of buses is one other option.



Gas to electricity systems are common across North America, and more robust systems are available.



The municipality serving Victoria, B.C. has an automated plant at its landfill that powers about 1,100 homes.



“The power plant has a life expectancy of 20-25 years, but can last substantially longer with periodic engine rebuilds and major maintenance activities,” said Russ Smith, senior environmental manager with the Capital Regional District.