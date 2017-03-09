City of Calgary dealing with multi-unit recycling avoiders

Calgary’s multi-family recycling bylaw came into effect just one year ago, and since picking up your tenants cans and bottles became mandatory there have been more than 300 complaints to the city about compliance.

According to Leanne Michie, waste diversion specialist with Waste & Recycling Services from the City of Calgary, there were a total of 315 complaints that multi-family units didn’t have proper recycling programs, 275 of which were resolved over the year, and the rest are still ongoing files.

“We received quite a lot of complaints for non-compliance after Feb. 1st,” Michie said. “Our educators are still working with the remaining buildings and tenants.”

The city’s enforcement of bylaws is complaint based, so action is only taken if a resident takes it up with 311 and files a service request.

Gerry Baxter with executive director at the Calgary Residential Rental Association told Metro the landlords he represents are concerned that although they’re paying for recycling services, their tenants aren’t as quick on the uptake.

“I had a couple of people approach me yesterday, they’re concerned about the upcoming (organics) bylaw, they’re not confident their tenants will actually do it,” Baxter said. “They have a devil of a time trying to get them to recycle.”

Landlords noticed going private was costing them more than they previously payed with their garbage collection.

Baxter said there’s also a concern when tenants aren’t sorting their garbage right that the city will come back on the owner, or building manager.

“The city does offer to help, and the city does offer information,” Baxter said. But he noted that some of the landlords are handing out information pamphlets, and residents continue to throw all their garbage in one bag.

According to the city’s fall survey, 82 per cent of multi-family residents reported having a recycling program in their building.